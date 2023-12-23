Pause + Pray

Echoing Joy

Sheep at night

Reflect

Today, think about the pure proclamation when the angel of the Lord appeared to the shepherds: “Do not be afraid; for behold, I proclaim to you good news of great joy that will be for all people” (Lk 2:10). 

Pray 

Today, as another dawn
filled with faint stars 
leads us forward 
into a more radiant faith, 
let us give thanks 
for the angel’s words. 
There is no better gift 
to be given 
than great joy
for all people! 
We are like the shepherds, 
keeping watch, 
then overcome: hearing the echoes:
Great joy, great joy, great joy. 

Act 

Take time to fully imagine the field, the flocks, the colors of the sky that night. Let the beauty nestle in your heart.

Maureen O'Brien
