Echoing Joy

Reflect

Today, think about the pure proclamation when the angel of the Lord appeared to the shepherds: “Do not be afraid; for behold, I proclaim to you good news of great joy that will be for all people” (Lk 2:10).

Pray

Today, as another dawn

filled with faint stars

leads us forward

into a more radiant faith,

let us give thanks

for the angel’s words.

There is no better gift

to be given

than great joy

for all people!

We are like the shepherds,

keeping watch,

then overcome: hearing the echoes:

Great joy, great joy, great joy.

Act

Take time to fully imagine the field, the flocks, the colors of the sky that night. Let the beauty nestle in your heart.