Echoing Joy

Reflect
Today, think about the pure proclamation when the angel of the Lord appeared to the shepherds: “Do not be afraid; for behold, I proclaim to you good news of great joy that will be for all people” (Lk 2:10).
Pray
Today, as another dawn
filled with faint stars
leads us forward
into a more radiant faith,
let us give thanks
for the angel’s words.
There is no better gift
to be given
than great joy
for all people!
We are like the shepherds,
keeping watch,
then overcome: hearing the echoes:
Great joy, great joy, great joy.
Act
Take time to fully imagine the field, the flocks, the colors of the sky that night. Let the beauty nestle in your heart.