Lessons from the Loons

Reflect

Early morning in Michigan, I am with a friend listening to bird songs, including a persistent loon. “I love watching loons on the lake,” she says. “They dive under the water, and you get surprised because you never know where they will surface.” “Hmmm, that’s an apt metaphor for life,” I offer. She smiles in agreement.

Pray

God of surprises,

I sometimes get drawn

into challenging situations

or conversations

I would rather avoid,

unsure how to navigate,

how to find my way.

Give me the courage

to take the plunge,

confident that wherever I emerge,

you will be there on the nearby shore,

ready to support me.

Act

In tense situations at work or with family, are you sometimes hesitant to add your perspective? Would your voice—perhaps the only neutral one—be a voice of reason or a calming presence? If so, trust God. Trust yourself. Dive in.