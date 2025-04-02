Learning to Forgive: A Lifelong Process

Reflect

Some of the hardest teachings of Jesus to follow are centered around forgiveness. Forgive 70 x 7 times. Be merciful as your heavenly Father is merciful. Turn the other cheek. Love your enemies, do good to them, forgive them. The reality is that you and I will probably spend the rest of our lives learning to forgive as Jesus did.

Pray

God of all forgiveness,

I want to learn forgiveness as you did from the cross.

Break through the barriers of my hardened heart.

Teach me what it means to forgive without being a doormat to other people.

Amen.

Act

Ask the Holy Spirit: Where do I need the light of forgiveness more in my life? Is there someone I am unable to forgive? Why or why not?