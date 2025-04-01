Pause + Pray

God’s Grandeur

a tree budding pink flowers

Reflect

My third-grade granddaughter’s science essay delighted me: a picture of her pointing to her head and words that explained why her brain is the most important part of her body. She reasoned that no other organ affected all the other parts of her body. She vowed to use her brain to the fullest “so I can be as smart as my mom and dad.”

Pray

Creating God,
Too often I forget to feel wonder at your marvelous creations.
Gerard Manley Hopkins’ poetic line sums it up:
“The world is charged with the grandeur of God”—
not just the physical world, but each human being—
from toenails to joints and muscles,
and, as my granddaughter reminds me, the human brain.

Act

Take a little time to rediscover God today: in the intricacies of a budding tree, the sweep of the wind, a smile on the face of a stranger, or in the creativity of a child.

Pause+Pray by Elizabeth Bookser Barkley
