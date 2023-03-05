Pause + Pray

I’m Fine, Just as I am.

barista working at coffeeshop

Reflect

It’s harder to show compassion if we disconnect from our own wisdom and experience, perhaps rejecting some part of ourselves we think shameful. The key to loving another is the ability to love all of ourselves, being flawed but fully human, whole. 

Pray

O god, who makes your rain
To fall and your sun to shine 
on the wicked and good,
teach us to be compassionate.
Guide our efforts to become like you.

Act

When you see the restroom cleaner, the grocery check-out clerk, or the sanitation worker, give them the kind of compliment you’d like to receive. Praise their work or thank them for it.

Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan friars of St. John the Baptist Province.
March 5, 2023

