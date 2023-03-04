Pause + Pray

Rebuilding the Kingdom

Sunlight shining through trees

Reflect

The political divide in this country grows wider by the day—and the infighting is deafening. In smaller ways, though, our own relationships can mirror such a divide. What can you do to ease tensions in your community or family?

Pray

God of peace,
you desire your people to love
but we are quick to anger.
You want us to work together
and yet too often we are in conflict.
But I will rise above the noise.
I will follow the example of your son,
who preached tolerance over prejudice,
kindness over aggression, and love over hate.
I will do my small part to repair a kingdom
that, again, has fallen into ruin.
Amen.

Act

Peace and justice organizations can be found in nearly every community. Consider volunteering or financially supporting groups that seek to lift the human person. Let us all do our part to rebuild the kingdom.

Subscribe to St. Anthony Messenger magazine!
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe to Pause+Pray!

Subscribe

Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan friars of St. John the Baptist Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest
Donate

Recent Articles

Contact Us

513-241-5615
[email protected]

Customer Service:
cservice @franciscanmedia.org

Technical Questions:
support @franciscanmedia.org

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request

Skip to content