Rebuilding the Kingdom

Reflect

The political divide in this country grows wider by the day—and the infighting is deafening. In smaller ways, though, our own relationships can mirror such a divide. What can you do to ease tensions in your community or family?

Pray

God of peace,

you desire your people to love

but we are quick to anger.

You want us to work together

and yet too often we are in conflict.

But I will rise above the noise.

I will follow the example of your son,

who preached tolerance over prejudice,

kindness over aggression, and love over hate.

I will do my small part to repair a kingdom

that, again, has fallen into ruin.

Amen.

Act

Peace and justice organizations can be found in nearly every community. Consider volunteering or financially supporting groups that seek to lift the human person. Let us all do our part to rebuild the kingdom.