Reflect

Clare of Assisi counseled Agnes of Prague to “gaze” on Jesus. In looking to Jesus, we deepen our relationship to God and form our lives in accordance with his loving embrace of humankind in all its wondrous Jesus. Gaze on Jesus in suffering and joy, conflict and peace, beauty, and tragedy, and you will discover that Jesus is always gazing at you.

Pray

Precious Jesus,

let me gaze at you,

aligned with your joy and pain,

seeking to follow and serve you always:

in my home, work, and in responding to the least of these,

Your beloved kin.

Act

Today, if you are able, look at paintings or other artwork of Jesus, seeking to experience his presence in your life and the world. Then, commit yourself to seeing Jesus in the least of these as well as your immediate companions. Look for Jesus everywhere and in all things.