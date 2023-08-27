Ending Racism

Reflect
“Let Us make man in our image, according to Our Likeness” (Gen 1:26). Sadly, we do not always see each other in this way. Racism is a reminder of our brokenness. Let us pray for the eyes to see one another as God sees us.
Pray
Heavenly Father,
I come to you as a child,
knitted together
in my mother’s womb
by your loving hands.
Open my eyes
to see myself
as your reflection.
Remove what blinds me
from seeing your image
in others,
That we may truly be
one family
in your embrace.
Amen.
Act
Consider the people in your life. Are there people excluded from your inner circle? Take the time today to ponder why they are excluded, and see if you might make room for them.
