Ending Racism

“Let Us make man in our image, according to Our Likeness” (Gen 1:26). Sadly, we do not always see each other in this way. Racism is a reminder of our brokenness. Let us pray for the eyes to see one another as God sees us.

Heavenly Father,
I come to you as a child,
knitted together
in my mother’s womb
by your loving hands.

Open my eyes
to see myself
as your reflection.

Remove what blinds me
from seeing your image
in others,

That we may truly be
one family
in your embrace.
Amen.

Consider the people in your life. Are there people excluded from your inner circle? Take the time today to ponder why they are excluded, and see if you might make room for them.

  1. Mike Reininger

    I really doubt that most people obsess about the subject of race on a day to day basis. Most people have better things to do and continuously talking about it doesn’t accomplish anything that I know of.

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan friars of St. John the Baptist Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis.
