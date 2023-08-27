Ending Racism

Reflect

“Let Us make man in our image, according to Our Likeness” (Gen 1:26). Sadly, we do not always see each other in this way. Racism is a reminder of our brokenness. Let us pray for the eyes to see one another as God sees us.

Pray

Heavenly Father,

I come to you as a child,

knitted together

in my mother’s womb

by your loving hands.

Open my eyes

to see myself

as your reflection.

Remove what blinds me

from seeing your image

in others,

That we may truly be

one family

in your embrace.

Amen.

Act

Consider the people in your life. Are there people excluded from your inner circle? Take the time today to ponder why they are excluded, and see if you might make room for them.