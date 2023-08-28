The Gift of Confession

Reflect

We often think of confession as something we ought to do, maybe even need to do. But what if we began to see going to confession as our way of ministering to the priest? Think of the grace the priest receives each time he is allowed to become a conduit for God’s love and mercy. Each time we step into that confessional and say, “Bless me, Father, for I have sinned,” we open the door to God’s grace. And we do it, not only for ourselves, but also for the priest, waiting to have his vocation recharged by God’s love flowing through him.

Pray

Holy Spirit,

Inspire me with your light.

Enter into my heart and prepare me for the grace of a good confession.

Let me not be afraid to meet the mercy of God through this holy sacrament,

and let the sacrifice of my confession be planted like a mustard seed of grace

for this priest and for the renewal of God’s holy Church.

Act

Set aside time today to perform an examination of conscience and make a commitment to go to confession this week (or as soon as you can). One way to start is by reading the beatitudes from Matthew 5: 2–11. Let them be a guide for you as you consider your life, your choices, and your struggles. Where are you living out the blessings of Christ, and where are you turning away from those blessings? Let the Holy Spirit open your heart and mind to Christ’s call to take up your cross and follow him, a gift you bring to the priest in the confessional.