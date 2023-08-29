Pause + Pray

‘Hello to Here’

Man enjoying the moment of rain.

Reflect

In his beautiful book In the Shelter, Pádraig Ó Tuama speaks of a particular phrase: “Hello to here.” The idea means I am fully present to this here and now, not the past or the future, not fantasies or regret, but here. Hello to here—not what you wanted or longed for or lost, not what you hoped for or imagined. This here—this now.

Pray

God of the present moment,
All I have is the moment right here and now.
Teach me how to be present to my right-now reality,
not what I wish or long for.
No matter what happens in my life,
your presence will always nurture and sustain me.
Amen.

Act

Ground yourself in this day. Say hello to here wherever the day takes you. Does this change how you view your life? Why or why not?

Patricia Breen
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe to Pause+Pray!

Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan friars of St. John the Baptist Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest Youtube
Donate

Recent Articles

Contact Us

513-241-5615
info@franciscanmedia.org

Customer Service:
cservice @franciscanmedia.org

Technical Questions:
support @franciscanmedia.org

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal

Skip to content