Pause + Pray

A Study in Compassion

hands holding other hands

Reflect

Scientists who study compassion underline and enrich what religious traditions teach. Research at the Greater Good Science Center at the University of California, Berkeley, has added much knowledge. Their newsletter is a treasure trove of practical tips. It’s also possible to test one’s self: Empathy Quiz, Compassionate Organizations Quiz or Compassionate Love Quiz.

Pray

Read as a prayer Hosea 6:1-3, where the people who have hurt God come to believe God can love them back to wholeness. 

Act

Take a walk outside, preferably in a garden, park or forested area. Consider: how does the Creator show compassion through the beauty of this world?

Kathy Coffey
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest Youtube
