Embracing All

Reflect

He came to the United States with little beyond the certainty that he was meant to be a priest, something he couldn’t do in his native Czech Republic because of an oversupply. John Neumann (1811-1860) was ordained less than a month later, and tirelessly ministered to German and Italian immigrants as well as native-born Americans in the mid-Atlantic states, including eight years as Philadelphia’s bishop.

Pray

St. John Neumann,

I don’t know what to say or do

when I encounter people

who don’t talk or look like me.

May I remember that just as with you,

a saint in the making is in them—and me.

Act

Write a letter, sign a petition, make a donation, or volunteer to help an outsider today.