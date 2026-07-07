Cultivate Joy

Reflect

Joy is contagious—and it costs nothing to share it with those around us. Let this prayer be a reminder to lift the spirits of those who need it.

Pray

Dear God,

Life can be challenging,

but I find joy in your loving care.

Teach me to share the joy in my heart

with those who are besieged by fear and darkness.

Let me be a source of hope and comfort

so that your presence may be known to many.

Amen.

Act

Reach out to somebody in your inner circle who is struggling to find joy. Remind them that they are loved and cherished.