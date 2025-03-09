Christ the King

Reflect

What kind of king gets nailed to a cross for a throne? What kind of king gets buried in a borrowed tomb? What kind of king was Jesus? And what kind of kingdom does he rule? It is a kingdom not of power, not of armies, not even of legions of angels—but a kingdom of need and of the needy. If we ever find ourselves in doubt, he told us right where to find him: in the hungry, in the thirsty, in the sick, in the prisoner. According to Matthew 25, what we do to the least of these, we do unto him.

Pray

Heavenly Father,

Open my eyes to your son’s kingdom.

Let me see him and serve him always

in the hungry, the sick, the lonely and the lost,

all those who offer me daily

the gift of their need.

Act

Where there is need, you will find Christ. Whether it is a child with a skinned knee, a neighbor who needs a kind word, or a homeless person asking for help, open your eyes and see the truth. Jesus is waiting. Walk toward the cross, toward the throne, and toward an encounter you don’t want to miss.