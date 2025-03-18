Reflect

Sometimes the world feels so chaotic, abrasive, everything exploding, even trashed. In these times, the simplest of phrases can be the most grounding—like Animus Christi, the soul of Christ. Ponder this: What do you think of when you consider the soul of Christ?

Pray

Today we can turn from all the turbulence

with these simple, pure words from an old prayer,

and refresh our collective weariness with words of faith,

cooling us like droplets:

Anima Christi, sanctifica me.

Soul of Christ, sanctify me.

No matter how torn the world appears,

we can turn to him and ask to help in the repair:

to be mended, made more holy on the outside.

But first, from within.

Act

The full Anima Christi prayer is a gorgeous prayer used by St. Ignatius of Loyola. If you have time, find the musical version by Marco Frisina—deeply stirring, and incredibly healing.