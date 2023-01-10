Pause + Pray

An Unlikely Missionary

Woman listening to coworker

She was working as a laundress so that she could become a missionary sister. A fall into a vat of boiling water derailed that plan for Anna Schäffer (1882-1925), but eventually brought her to missionary work from her own bed, offering a listening ear, prayer, and needlework to others.

Saint Anna Schäffer, obstacles keep me from the work I burn to do for God.
Show me how I might best use my gifts in my current situation.

Be a missionary in your home, parish, or workplace by listening to those around you.

Minute Meditations
