On a day of ‘national tragedy,’ Austria mourns 10 victims of school shooting

GRAZ, Austria (OSV News) — After one of the worst rampages in Austria’s history, the picturesque European country has been “shattered,” with bishops offering prayers and support to victims’ families.
The shooting happened June 10 just before 10 a.m. local time at the Dreierschützengasse high school in Austria’s second-biggest city — Graz. Nine people — mostly teenagers — were killed by a suspected perpetrator, who killed himself on the scene. Six female and three male victims were identified. Twelve people were injured. Later during the day the death toll rose to 10 after a female teacher died in the hospital.
Bishop Wilhelm Krautwaschl and Auxiliary Bishop Johannes Freitag of Graz-Seckau said in a June 10 statement: “Our deepest sympathy goes out to the pupils, the teaching staff and their families.”
Cardinal Christoph Schönborn, retired archbishop of Vienna, said in a June 10 tweet: “Above all the shock, grief, and anxiety, there is one big question: ‘Why?'” adding that “We will probably never find a satisfactory answer.”
In an initial reaction, Austria’s Chancellor Christian Stocker spoke of a “national tragedy” that has shaken the entire country. “There are no words for the pain and grief that we all — all of Austria — are feeling right now,” said the head of government. He said that young people had suddenly been torn from their lives, which they still had ahead of them and that his thoughts were with all those affected, especially the families and parents who had lost their child.
“What happened today affects us all — as people, as parents, as a society,” Stocker emphasised. School is a place of trust, security and hope, he said, adding that this safe space has been “brutally shattered.” Austria’s chancellor did not initially address the possible political consequences: “Today it’s all about compassion.”
A suspect — a 22-year-old former pupil — saw himself as a victim of bullying and claimed to act out of revenge, according to a report in the Austrian “Kronen Zeitung” newspaper. The weapons used, a pistol and a shotgun, were legally owned by the shooter.
“This insane act in a school in Graz leaves us stunned and shocked,” Graz’s bishops said in their statement.
“My thoughts and prayers are first and foremost with the victims and their parents, families, and friends, especially those who are still worried about their children. Prayer helps us to come together and look out for one another. Evil and death will not have the last word,” Cardinal Schönborn said in his X post.
The shocking incident was met with international sympathy, with European leaders sending their condolences to the grieving families.
A three-day national mourning period will be observed across Austria, Chancellor Stocker said.
“In these difficult hours, being human is our strongest point,” he said.
By KNA | OSV News
