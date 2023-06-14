Franciscan Media Honored with 17 Catholic Media Association Awards

CINCINNATI, OH—St. Anthony Messenger magazine and its parent company, Franciscan Media, were honored with 17 awards by the Catholic Media Association (CMA) for work they produced in 2022.
According to the CMA’s website, their mission is to “contribute to the Church’s mission of communicating the Good News and evangelizing the modern world by engaging and supporting Catholic media.”
Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Friars of the United States, won three book awards: first place for Rosemary Stets, OSF’s Franciscan Field Guide, and second-place awards for Monsignor Frank Bognanno’s Three Minutes with God, as well as Gratitude and Grit, Leo Wollenweber, OFM Cap’s thoughtful reflection about his friend and fellow Capuchin Franciscan, Blessed Solanus Casey.
St. Anthony Messenger, now in its 132nd year of publication, won 14 awards for its work in sharing the spirit of St. Francis with the world. The magazine scored honorable mention for the CMA’s most prestigious award, magazine of the year, while it was also honored for its work in addressing social issues such as racism, immigration, human trafficking, gang violence, ecology, and mental illness through a Franciscan lens.
“I am honored to be part of this ministry and grateful to work with this incredibly talented team of people,” says Kelly McCracken, president of Franciscan Media. “These recognitions show us that the Franciscan message has an essential place in the world.”
Franciscan Media seeks to share God’s love through thoughtful communications in the spirit of St. Francis and St. Clare of Assisi. Its vision is a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. Learn more about our work at FranciscanMedia.org.
The complete list of award-winning entries is below.
Reference/Academic Studies
First Place
Franciscan Field Guide: People, Places, Practices, and Prayers, Rosemary Stets, OSF
First Time Author of a Book – Poetry, Essays, Short Stories
Second Place
Three Minutes with God: Reflections and Prayers to Encourage, Inspire, and Motivate, Monsignor Frank Bognanno
Newly Canonized Saints
Second Place
Gratitude and Grit: The Life of Blessed Solanus Casey, Leo Wollenweber, OFM Cap
Magazine of the Year – National General Interest Magazines
Honorable Mention
Best Special Issue
First Place
“‘You Welcomed Me’” — Margaret Carney, OSF; Stephen Copeland; Patrick Carolan; Sister Rose Pacatte, FSP; Susan Hines-Brigger; Daniel Imwalle; Christopher Heffron
Best Regular Column – Arts, Leisure, Culture, and Food
First Place
“Culture: Films” — Sister Rose Pacatte, FSP
Best Regular Column – Spiritual Life
First Place
“Let Us Pray” — Christopher Heffron, Stephen Copeland, Deacon Art Miller, Carol Ann Morrow
Best Essay – National General Interest Magazines
First Place
“I’d Like to Say: Stop Weaponizing the Eucharist” — Mark Shea, Author; Mary Catherine Kozusko, Designer
Best Feature Article – National General Interest Magazines
First Place
“Hope Has an Address” — Maria Luisa Torres, Author; Mary Catherine Kozusko, Designer
Best Story and Photo Package – By an individual
First Place
“My Own Canticle of the Creatures” — Story and Photography by: Susie Forrester; Design: Mary Catherine Kozusko
Best Redesign
First Place
Design: Mary Catherine Kozusko
Best Editorial
Second Place
“Bishops: Be Teachers, Not Judges” — Susan Hines-Brigger, Author
Best Interview
Second Place
“The Whistleblower” — Peter Feuerherd, Author; Mary Catherine Kozusko, Designer
Personality Profiles – Religious Leader
Second Place
“A Shepherd in Combat Boots” — Susan Hines-Brigger, Author; Mary Catherine Kozusko, Designer
Best Reporting of Social Justice Issues – Life and Dignity of the Human Person
Second Place
“Helping Children Face Racism” — Author: Shannon Evans
Best Reporting of Social Justice Issues – Option for the Poor and Vulnerable
Second Place
“Franciscans at the Border” — Daniel Imwalle, Author; Mary Catherine Kozusko, Designer
Best Story and Photo Package – By Two Individuals or more
Honorable Mention
“Sisters to Brother Wolf” — Story by Stephen Copeland; Photos by Claudia Smith; Design: Mary Catherine Kozusko
