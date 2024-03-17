Padre Pio’s letter to Fr. Paolino of Casacalenda, 1916: The Lord is with you; he fights with you and for you. With such a warrior on your side, you can have no doubt about complete victory over that foul and impure apostate, the devil. Groan before Jesus, knock fervently and insistently at his sacred heart, but the response he is sending you through me is no different from what he said to the Apostle to the Gentiles: “My grace is sufficient for you” [2 Corinthians 12:9].

Be at peace in all things, because the enemy, who always fishes in troubled waters, takes advantage of our discouragement to achieve his intentions more readily.

—from the book Padre Pio’s Spiritual Direction for Every Day

by Gianluigi Pasquale and Marsha Daigle-Williamson Ph.D