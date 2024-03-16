Embodied Souls

You are the most important work that Jesus is up to, so why not let him be at work in you?

Once we realize that Jesus came to save the entire human person and not just the soul, so much of the worry, stress, and burdens we heap upon ourselves dissipate. Each one of us is an embodied soul. It still confounds me how many devout believers forget this truth of the faith. I will be human for all eternity, my body glorified like Jesus’s own body. So I say, why wait? Instead, why not do what St. Paul suggests in First Corinthians 6:20, and glorify God with our bodies right now? The easiest way to do this is by inviting Christ to share in the whole of my bodily existence.

—from the book Prayer Everywhere: The Spiritual Life Made Simple

by Fr. Gary Caster