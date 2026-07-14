Franciscan Media
Minute Meditations

Holy Mary, Mother and Mystic

Mary, mother of Jesus, wooden statue

Mary’s life, like that of her son, will be a living out of her own canticle. She will enter into the mysteries of Christ’s life. Like the Christian mystics after her, she will participate in a more intense way in the very mystery that she is sharing. 

As the model of intimacy with God, Mary will enter into the death and resurrection of her son. She will stand beneath the cross of his dying; she will rise with him body and soul in the mystery of her Assumption into heaven. 

—from St. Anthony Messenger‘s “Mary: Mother and Mystic
by Murray Bodo, OFM

St. Anthony Messenger magazine
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