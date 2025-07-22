Minute Meditations

God Desires Communion with Us

woman with folded hands praying.

Is prayer multiple times a day for everyone? I don’t know. Nor do I know whether it is, in fact, even possible for everyone to carve out that many times a day. Some individuals’ lives are too complicated and demanding, but I believe that those individuals are rare. In fact, I’m hard-pressed to think if I know one such person. If God is a maybe—or even just a good idea—then it makes sense to pray a little in the morning and whisper prayers here and there through the day.

But if God is God and desires to be in communion with me, then the only thing that makes even a particle of sense is to pursue God 24/7 and drop everything to enjoy that sweet, delicious honor. Prayer is astonishing. It is the most outrageous and enlivening thing we can do.

—from St. Anthony Messenger‘s “How to Fit Prayer into a Busy Life
by Linda McCullough Moore

Pause and Pray
