Finding Happiness

“You show me the path of life. In your presence there is fullness of joy.”—Psalm 16:11

Eleanor Roosevelt once said something that is very true: “Happiness is not something that we can directly acquire. It’s a by-product of something else. It seeps into our consciousness and emotions when we choose to do that right thing, the best thing.” We basically become happy when we do our best as parents or at work, or when we reach out to help someone, or fulfill our responsibilities, whether others notice it or not. Then suddenly, strangely, we are happy. Don’t go after happiness directly. It will elude you. Just try to be the best version of yourself. Do everything with peace and for the right reason and happiness will be there as a by-product.

Lord, teach me to live with love and happiness will follow. Amen.

—from the book Three Minutes with God: Reflections and Prayers to Encourage, Inspire, and Motivate

by Monsignor Frank Bognanno