Once we acknowledge the reality of our society, we must do what we can to live the ideal we seek to the best of our abilities.

What can we do to enhance the communities in which we live? Are we active participants or simply docile members who expect others to “fix” what is broken? We cannot and need not find remedies for situations that are beyond our scope, but an adage applies to our actions: “Think globally, but act locally.” In other words, we should have a broad perspective, but we need to work on the local level to build the kingdom of God.

—from St. Anthony Messenger‘s “Lent Gives ‘Spring Training’ A Whole New Meaning“

by Richard Gribble, CSC