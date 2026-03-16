Freedom in God

The Lord’s encounter with the man born blind (Jn 9:1–41) prompts us to contemplate: How blind are we to many of the situations around us? Are we too caught up in our own little worlds? Is our perspective far too myopic?

When Jesus raises Lazarus from the dead he tells the crowd, “Untie him and let him go” (Jn 11:44c). How are we chained to the past—injuries inflicted or received, failures, disappointments? Jesus can free us if we allow him to act. On Palm Sunday, we read the passion, forcing us to ask how we have added to Jesus’ burden as he walks bravely to Golgotha and the cross. What can we do as ministers to lighten the burden of others?

—from St. Anthony Messenger‘s “Lent Gives ‘Spring Training’ A Whole New Meaning“

by Richard Gribble, CSC