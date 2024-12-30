Dear Reader: Seamless Garment of Life 

In January, thousands of people will take part in the annual March for Life in Washington, DC. Because of this event, the issue of abortion is often seen as the primary focus of the pro-life movement.

In 1971, Catholic activist Eileen Egan challenged that narrow view of pro-life issues when she coined the phrase “seamless garment” to describe a holistic view of life. Egan said: “The protection of life is a seamless garment. You can’t protect some life and not others.”

The phrase comes from John 19:23, which references Christ’s tunic being “seamless, woven in one piece from the top down.” The concept has also been referred to as a consistent ethic of life and care from womb to tomb.

Sister Helen Prejean, who is featured in this month’s cover story “Dead Man Walking at 30: The Fight Continues,” agrees with that consistent ethic of life. She has lived it through her ministry to those condemned to die by our justice system. Her story inspired the Academy Award-winning film Dead Man Walking. Highlighting another aspect of the pro-life movement, Brother Fred Cabras, in his article “Walking with Others,” uses the biblical story of Emmaus to illustrate the power of accompanying people dealing with mental health issues.

Being pro-life takes on many different faces and requires the work of many hands. We pray for all those working to promote a consistent ethic of life.