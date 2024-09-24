Dear Reader: Abundant Blessings 

Sometimes in life, we get so laser-focused on things like family, work, and other responsibilities that we fail to stop and take in the many good things that surround us. So this month, we’re highlighting some of the blessings we have recently received.

Every year, the Catholic Media Association hosts its annual awards ceremony, where it recognizes the best and the brightest in religious publishing. It is always an honor to be among the winners.

That is why we were pleased when this past June, St. Anthony Messenger received second place for Magazine of the Year in the national general-interest category.

Two of our staff members also took home awards for their writing. Editorial Director Christopher Heffron won second place for his essay “One Nation, Under God,” which appeared in the June 2023 issue. Our managing editor, Daniel Imwalle, also was recognized, receiving a third-place award for his October 2023 editorial, “Ethics in the Age of AI.”

We have also been blessed with the arrival of Franciscan Media’s new president and publisher, Deacon Matthew Halbach, PhD. Regarding his new role, Deacon Matt says: “At the risk of sounding unprofessional, I have to say that I am unabashedly giddy about beginning this adventure at Franciscan Media! This company is Spirit-led and deeply rooted in St. Francis’ mission to rebuild the Church, which includes renewing the lives and spirits of individuals, families, and communities. Who wouldn’t be excited to be a part of such a wonderful adventure?”

Most of all, we are grateful for all of you, our readers. You are our most important blessing of all.