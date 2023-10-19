Sharing the Word for October 19, 2023

Memorial of Saints Jean de Brebeuf, Isaac Jogues, and Companions

October 19, 2023

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Romans 3:21-30

The Lectionary does not give us the full text of Scripture, but selections from the various books of the Bible–enough to give us some idea of each.



So far from Romans, we have been hearing about how Gentiles can be in touch with God, and how they suffer the results of their sinfulness. Now we begin to hear about the gift of righteousness or salvation.



Salvation comes to us by the free gift of God which unites us with Christ through acceptance of the gift of his life. Salvation does not come to us through the observance of the ritual law of Judaism. Nor does it come through our own works of virtue. Salvation comes– to Jews and Gentiles alike–through faith, as gift.