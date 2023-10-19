Our Blog

Sharing the Word for October 19, 2023

Person using an electronic device

Memorial of Saints Jean de Brebeuf, Isaac Jogues, and Companions

October 19, 2023
Daily Reading from the USCCB: Romans 3:21-30

The Lectionary does not give us the full text of Scripture, but selections from the various books of the Bible–enough to give us some idea of each.

So far from Romans, we have been hearing about how Gentiles can be in touch with God, and how they suffer the results of their sinfulness. Now we begin to hear about the gift of righteousness or salvation.

Salvation comes to us by the free gift of God which unites us with Christ through acceptance of the gift of his life. Salvation does not come to us through the observance of the ritual law of Judaism. Nor does it come through our own works of virtue. Salvation comes– to Jews and Gentiles alike–through faith, as gift.

Saint of the Day
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe to Our Blog

Subscribe
Franciscan Media logo

Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan friars of St. John the Baptist Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest Youtube
Donate

Recent Articles

Contact Us

513-241-5615
info@franciscanmedia.org

Customer Service:
cservice @franciscanmedia.org

Technical Questions:
support @franciscanmedia.org

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal

Skip to content