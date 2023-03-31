Our Blog

Sharing the Word for March 31, 2023

Friday of the Fifth Week of Lent

March 31, 2023
Daily Reading from the USCCB: Jeremiah 20:10-13

Jeremiah’s people find his message unacceptable. They would like eliminate him. Most of God’s prophets have had to undergo unpopularity and persecution. Yet like Jeremiah, they all have faith in God. They are confident that their persecutors will not triumph.

The prophets are persecuted because they represent the justice of God. Their hearers are the offspring of Adam and Eve who had set out to assume for themselves the prerogatives of God. Those who express the will of God and God’s righteousness are necessarily out of tune with the seed of Adam.

This hostility leads Adam’s offspring to try to destroy the representatives of God. To the extent that we do not reject our own sinfulness, we are all allies of the power of wickedness.

Subscribe to St. Anthony Messenger magazine!
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe to Our Blog

Subscribe

Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan friars of St. John the Baptist Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest
Donate

Recent Articles

Contact Us

513-241-5615
[email protected]

Customer Service:
cservice @franciscanmedia.org

Technical Questions:
support @franciscanmedia.org

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal

Skip to content