Sharing the Word for March 17, 2023

Friday of the Third Week of Lent

March 17, 2023

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Hosea 14:2-10

Idolatry is more than worshipping a golden calf like the Israelites in the desert. Idolatry is putting something other than God as the center of our lives. Today Hosea calls for the people to stop being idolatrous–to stop saying, “our god” to what is merely the work of their own hands.



There are still plenty of false gods around clamoring for our attention: self-esteem, power, comfort, control, success, wealth, amusement. There’s nothing wrong with these things as long as they are secondary and subordinate to our relationship with God. When they are more than that they are idolatrous, destructive, sinful.



Today God offers us the same directive that Hosea offered the Israelites: give up your false gods and let me take care of you.