Our Blog

Sharing the Word for June 21, 2023

Memorial of Saint Aloysius Gonzaga

June 21, 2023
Daily Reading from the USCCB: 2 Corinthians 9:6-11

Paul offers further instruction about generosity. Giving he says, benefits the giver, not just the recipient. God sees to it that if we give generously to those in need, God will give generously to us in return.

But the giving has to be done freely and cheerfully. That kind of giving results in our being able to give still more. We will have resources for every good work. God will give us everything we need and will increase the harvest of our righteousness. Our generosity will produce gratitude to God on the part of those who benefit from it.

Everybody benefits from our generosity: those to whom it is addressed, those who exercise it, and the Lord whose children are made more righteous by it.

Saint of the Day
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe to Our Blog

Subscribe

Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan friars of St. John the Baptist Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest
Donate

Recent Articles

Contact Us

513-241-5615
info@franciscanmedia.org

Customer Service:
cservice @franciscanmedia.org

Technical Questions:
support @franciscanmedia.org

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal

Skip to content