Sharing the Word for June 21, 2023

Memorial of Saint Aloysius Gonzaga

June 21, 2023

Daily Reading from the USCCB: 2 Corinthians 9:6-11

Paul offers further instruction about generosity. Giving he says, benefits the giver, not just the recipient. God sees to it that if we give generously to those in need, God will give generously to us in return.



But the giving has to be done freely and cheerfully. That kind of giving results in our being able to give still more. We will have resources for every good work. God will give us everything we need and will increase the harvest of our righteousness. Our generosity will produce gratitude to God on the part of those who benefit from it.



Everybody benefits from our generosity: those to whom it is addressed, those who exercise it, and the Lord whose children are made more righteous by it.