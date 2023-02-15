Our Blog

Sharing the Word for February 15, 2023

Wednesday of the Sixth Week in Ordinary Time

February 15, 2023
Daily Reading from the USCCB: Genesis 8:6-13, 20-22

The flood waters begin to recede. Noah and his family can now leave the ark and walk again on dry land. Noah offers sacrifice to God and God promises never again to destroy the earth and its creatures because of man’s inborn sinfulness.

In a little poem at the end of our reading for today, God proclaims that the laws of nature are stabilized again and that he, God, will preserve what he has made. The rhythm of the seasons will be a sign of the Lord’s faithfulness and a guarantee that he will never abandon the world or its inhabitants. The flood narrative concludes on a note of hopefulness.

God will continue to care for his creation. He expects us to do so also.

