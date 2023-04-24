Sharing the Word for April 24, 2023 – Third Week of Easter – Year 1

Monday of the Third Week of Easter

April 24, 2023

Daily Reading from the USCCB: Acts 6:8-15

Stephen was one of the newly-designated helpers that the apostles had established for themselves. But he did more than take care of the Greek-speaking widows. He was found to have the gift of preaching and miracle-working.



Certain groups of Jews found his preaching offensive. They hailed Stephen before the Sanhedrin and brought accusations against him similar to those that had been brought against Jesus: that he had uttered blasphemies against Moses and against God, that he had spoken against the temple, that Jesus would destroy the temple and change Mosaic customs.



Stephen did not intend to cause trouble, but to give witness to the gifts of salvation brought by Jesus. Often even today, the gifts of God are misunderstood and bring unexpected results.