Search
Close this search box.

Pause + Pray

When All Else Fails, Pray

folded hands praying

Reflect

There are so many situations in life that can make us feel utterly helpless. Those could be wide-scale issues such as war, famine, inequality, or many others. Or perhaps they are closer to home. Perhaps you are troubled by situations such as illness or family discord. Our instinct is to want to fix things, but sometimes we just aren’t able. That’s when we need to turn to God.

Pray

Lord,
Sometimes I feel so helpless.
I want to do something to make things better,
But I’m just not sure what I can do.
I’m asking for your intercession
on behalf of those in need.
You can do what I cannot.

Act

Make a list of all your prayer intentions. Find a quiet spot to sit and offer up a prayer for each intention, asking for God’s intercession.

New call-to-action
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Sign Up for Our Daily Newsletter

Includes Saint of the Day, Minute Meditations, and Pause + Pray.

Our Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis and St. Clare.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest Youtube
Donate
Contact Us
  • Phone: (513) 241-5615
  • Address:
    28 W. Liberty St.
    Cincinnati, OH 45202

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal
Our Mission
Sitemap

Recent Articles

Accessibility by WAH