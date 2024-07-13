When All Else Fails, Pray

Reflect

There are so many situations in life that can make us feel utterly helpless. Those could be wide-scale issues such as war, famine, inequality, or many others. Or perhaps they are closer to home. Perhaps you are troubled by situations such as illness or family discord. Our instinct is to want to fix things, but sometimes we just aren’t able. That’s when we need to turn to God.

Pray

Lord,

Sometimes I feel so helpless.

I want to do something to make things better,

But I’m just not sure what I can do.

I’m asking for your intercession

on behalf of those in need.

You can do what I cannot.

Act

Make a list of all your prayer intentions. Find a quiet spot to sit and offer up a prayer for each intention, asking for God’s intercession.