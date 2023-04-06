Washing of Feet

Reflect



At the Last Supper, Jesus washed his apostles’ feet—even those of Judas, his betrayer.



Pray

Dear Jesus,

I want to love and forgive as you do, but I often fail.

People annoy me, and I lose patience.

Or I am oblivious to their needs, wrapped up in my own instead.

Give me a tender heart that sees people as you do

and looks beyond their annoying habits and frustrating faults.

Help me see a person with dreams, hopes, wants, and needs just like me—

the person you love.

Act

Today, pay attention to the shoes around you. Are they shiny? Scuffed or dirty? Worn down? Remember that God loves every one of the people in those shoes.