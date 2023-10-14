Pause + Pray

(Un)Artificial Intelligence

hand holding lightbulb

Reflect

With all the talk about artificial intelligence (AI) in the news these days and the promise of how it is supposed to make our lives easier in so many ways, it’s easy to forget the power of our God-given ability to learn and understand the world around us. What if we leaned in a little bit more and put our brains to work to solve our problems as individuals and as a society? It’s often been said that love requires understanding. If we forego the temptation to let technology do all the hard thinking for us and instead put our minds—and hearts—toward creative problem-solving, we just might live out the Gospel more authentically.

Pray

God, giver of knowledge,
We ask that you help us understand—
ourselves, each other, the world, and you.
Enrich us with your omniscience.
Allow us to bask in the glow of profound comprehension.
Your light illumines our world,
pushing away the darkness of misunderstandings,
which lead to so much strife in our lives.
With hearts and minds open,
we are deeply grateful for the gift of knowing.
Amen.

Act

The Bible is full of insights on the nature and importance of knowledge. Consider this passage from the Book of Psalms, for example: “For you, Lord, give light to my lamp; my God brightens my darkness” (Ps 18:29). Where is there darkness in your life that the light of knowledge might extinguish?

Daniel Imwalle
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe to Pause+Pray!

Franciscan Media logo

Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan friars of St. John the Baptist Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest Youtube
Donate

Recent Articles

Contact Us

513-241-5615
info@franciscanmedia.org

Customer Service:
cservice @franciscanmedia.org

Technical Questions:
support @franciscanmedia.org

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal

Skip to content