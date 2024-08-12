Search
Pause + Pray

The Vine, the Door, the Bread

open door where you can see beyond

Reflect

Today think about how Jesus used the tangible objects of our world to describe himself to us, especially as a door on which we can knock.

Pray

God, sometimes our search for you begins in the mundane.
In snow tires and the gasoline in the tank.
In medical forms, and all the insurance.
Something as simple as wanting new shoes that fit.
We are in need of water, a water glass, a water pitcher.
And all of this leads us to you:
you are the vine, the door, the bread.
Because of you, what might seem ordinary is not ordinary at all.
Today we pray that as we begin in the human,
we find you hidden everywhere—you: the light, holy.

Act

What part of your day causes the most frustrations? See if you can uncover a ray of peace by inviting Jesus into this very “ordinary” situation.

