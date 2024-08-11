From Discord to Discourse

Reflect
Wars, elections, and civil unrest upend our quest for peace. As the next big election nears, it will only get worse. Now is the time to ask ourselves: Am I part of the problem or the solution?
Pray
God of all,
Turmoil can be found in every corner of the world you created.
The violent rhetoric is deafening, but I cannot extract myself from the noise.
Not fully.
But I know your hope for us is that we follow the simple instructions of your son:
Love God, love your neighbor.
May we carry those instructions in our minds and hearts.
Let it begin with me.
Amen.
Act
Close your eyes and say a quiet prayer for those whose lives have been damaged by war, civil unrest, or violence. They, too, are loved by the God who loves you.