Search
Close this search box.

Pause + Pray

From Discord to Discourse

woman praying with eyes closed

Reflect

Wars, elections, and civil unrest upend our quest for peace. As the next big election nears, it will only get worse. Now is the time to ask ourselves: Am I part of the problem or the solution?

Pray

God of all,
Turmoil can be found in every corner of the world you created.
The violent rhetoric is deafening, but I cannot extract myself from the noise.
Not fully.
But I know your hope for us is that we follow the simple instructions of your son:
Love God, love your neighbor.
May we carry those instructions in our minds and hearts.
Let it begin with me.
Amen.

Act

Close your eyes and say a quiet prayer for those whose lives have been damaged by war, civil unrest, or violence. They, too, are loved by the God who loves you.

Pause+Pray book
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Sign Up for Our Daily Newsletter

Includes Saint of the Day, Minute Meditations, and Pause + Pray.

Our Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis and St. Clare.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest Youtube
Donate
Contact Us
  • Phone: (513) 241-5615
  • Address:
    28 W. Liberty St.
    Cincinnati, OH 45202

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal
Our Mission

Recent Articles