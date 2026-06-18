The Holy Family, Refugees

Reflect

Sometimes we might easily forget the hidden details of the Christmas story: that Joseph, Mary, and Jesus were refugees, fleeing from an evil dictator plotting destruction of the infant Jesus. September 29 is known as the World Day of Migrants and Refugees. May we not forget what the Holy Family endured while finding ways to work for greater justice for those fleeing their country.

Pray

God of desperate people,

We know many of our brothers and sisters

are fleeing their homeland from turmoil, violence, and instability.

They risk so much while being full of hope and uncertainty.

Help me to use my voice, actions, and money

to support the needs of migrants and refugees.

In your holy name.

Amen.

Act

Spend some time researching local community groups where you live that support the needs of migrants and refugees. Is there a way you might get involved? What can you do with what you have?