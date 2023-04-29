The Gifts of Weather

Reflect

The weather: It has its effect on my body–and my soul. A dark cloud may mean a welcome rain, but it seldom lifts my spirit to say an Alleluia. I want sunshine.

Pray

I pray by the window

and thank you,

God of sun and rain,

storm and breeze,

warmth and chill.

I thank you for all of it,

for the precarious balance

of what you hold

in your all-powerful hands.

I pray to be open

to this hour’s weather–

and its influence on my day.

I thank you for its benefits

and blessings.

Help me feel your presence

in the temperature,

the clouds,

the wind,

the light.

May I accept your gifts always.

Act

Under an umbrella I will say thanks. If the day warrants sunscreen I will say thanks. In all things and all weathers, I will give thanks.