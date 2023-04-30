Pause + Pray

Hard-wired for Compassion

woman sitting in hammock by water

Reflect

Our best self is compassion, because we are made in the image and likeness of a compassionate God. But how do we act from that finest self? Surely, it’s God’s gift. But it also relies on our spending time in quiet prayer. The two go hand-in-hand, like two wings beating.

Pray

The prophet Micah wrote,
“Who is God like you…
Who does not persist in anger forever, …
And will again have compassion on us…” (7:18-19)
Thank you God, for showing me this compassion: _________________________.

Act

Sit in silence for a few moments. Feel your heartbeat and your breath inhale and exhale. During this time, there is nothing to accomplish. You are wrapped in the warmth of God’s love. Let your compassion flower here.

Guided by Saints journal
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe to Pause+Pray!

Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan friars of St. John the Baptist Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest
Donate

Recent Articles

Contact Us

513-241-5615
[email protected]

Customer Service:
cservice @franciscanmedia.org

Technical Questions:
support @franciscanmedia.org

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal

Skip to content