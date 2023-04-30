Hard-wired for Compassion

Reflect

Our best self is compassion, because we are made in the image and likeness of a compassionate God. But how do we act from that finest self? Surely, it’s God’s gift. But it also relies on our spending time in quiet prayer. The two go hand-in-hand, like two wings beating.

Pray

The prophet Micah wrote,

“Who is God like you…

Who does not persist in anger forever, …

And will again have compassion on us…” (7:18-19)

Thank you God, for showing me this compassion: _________________________.

Act

Sit in silence for a few moments. Feel your heartbeat and your breath inhale and exhale. During this time, there is nothing to accomplish. You are wrapped in the warmth of God’s love. Let your compassion flower here.