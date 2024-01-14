Search
Close this search box.

Pause + Pray

Sermon on the Plain

couple hugging, forgiving each other

Reflect

In Luke 6:35, we read Jesus’ words, “Love your enemies and do good to them.” Though the word enemy is strong, it includes anyone who we feel is in opposition to us. Who might that be today?

Pray

Today, instead of holding onto wrongs,
I will try and forgive those who have mistreated me, taken from me.
It’s so hard, yet I know that love is the way.
The only way. Your way.
Today I will go deeper past the hurt in my heart
and find you there, on the path of generosity and compassion.
Challenged by your words, help me change.
Help me be like you.

Act

Take a simple phrase such as “May you be at peace” and direct it toward someone—a broken relationship, a public figure who troubles you, or a group you have trouble accepting. See if it brings you a bit of peace to offer it to others.

Maureen O'Brien
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe to Pause+Pray!

Franciscan Media logo

Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis.

Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest Youtube
Donate

Recent Articles

Contact Us

28 W. Liberty St.
Cincinnati, OH 45202

513-241-5615
info@franciscanmedia.org

Customer Service:
cservice@franciscanmedia.org

Technical Questions:
support@franciscanmedia.org

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal

Skip to content