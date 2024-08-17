Reflect

We often look upon the resources here on earth as being here for our benefit and use. But what about when others are not able to access such basic needs as clean water? Is there a way for us to participate in the call that St. Francis received at San Damiano, “Repair my house,” in repairing our common home as well, the gifts which our Creator brought into being out of love? How could we imagine a world in which we put human life and the dignity of creation before other gains of political and economic power?

Pray

God of all creation, you are the source of all life. Guide all those who hold the responsibility to care for the good of others, so that they may implement just policies that ensure that all people may have access to clean, healthy water. In protecting our Sister Water, may we join with all creation in praising you, who have created all things good. Amen.

Act

Consider how you could be a part of the work of repairing our common home. It could be in direct works of cleaning up the environment. Or, it might be in supporting communities that, because of political and economic choices, are deprived of clean water. This could be through your local parish community, or it could be through global organizations such as Franciscans International. How might you be called to respond to the call of “Repair my house” with respect to our common home.