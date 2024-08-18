Search
Pause + Pray

Give Me the Holy Boldness of Francis

red neon sign saying "I am bold"

Reflect

One of the most well-known saints is St. Francis of Assisi, the founder of the Franciscan order. St. Francis is known for many things—his holy boldness to embody the Gospel, respect for all living creatures, ecumenical spirit, and passionate zeal. While you and I may not be called to what Francis was, God can and wants to use us in mighty ways in our spheres of influence.

Pray

God of all living things,
Your son Francis has so many lessons to teach us living in the modern world.
Help me to see the needs of others around me
and respond with a generous spirit in the moment.
Fill me with some of that “holy boldness” that you inspired in Francis.
Amen.

Act

Look for an opportunity to serve another person today or find a way to support the work of the Franciscan order in your local community.

Our Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis and St. Clare.
  • Phone: (513) 241-5615
  • Address:
    28 W. Liberty St.
    Cincinnati, OH 45202

