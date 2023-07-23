Pause + Pray

Surely, the Lord Is in This Place

woman holding lit candle

Reflect

In Genesis 28:16, Jacob awakes from a dream and says, “Truly, the Lord is in this place and I did not know it!”

Pray

Dear Lord,
My head understands you are with me,
but my heart doesn’t always feel it.
Where are you when I’m sad and lonely?
Where are you in the tragedy and sickness of the world?
Where are you in the fears and worries of life?
Just as you reminded Jacob of your presence with him,
remind me that you are with me.
Even in the darkest, most desolate situations,
I am not alone.

Act

Whenever you start to feel stressed today, pray, “Surely, the Lord is in this place.”

