Open to Wonder

Reflect

Crumbling sidewalks, musical voices, aromas of fresh food, shimmering shadows, bright colors, and vibrant creatures: So much is beautiful! Beauty is another name for God and each place and person offers us a chance to encounter part of God’s beauty and goodness. What do you notice?

Pray

Beauty,

You are alive and present.

I see you in the outreaching trees.

I feel you in the blow of the breeze.

I sense you in the swell of the music.

Thank you for the wonders

of your creation and beauty.

Open my senses

So I am in tune

With your beauty

And can delight and praise you

For your goodness.

Amen!

Act

Pause and connect to God’s beauty through all your senses. What do you see, hear, taste, smell, and feel that is beautiful? Praise God—God who is beauty.