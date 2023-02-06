Reflect
Even the great contemplatives struggled with knowing God’s will.
Reflect on Thomas Merton’s prayer, “I know that . . . you will lead me by the right road, though I may know nothing about it.”
Pray
Dear God,
I am uncertain of what to do.
Help me find the way today.
I don’t know how to make
the right choices.
I need to remember
you are alongside me.
And because you radiate gentleness,
I don’t need to force
any decision, or outcomes.
I will try and let go,
knowing the answers will come,
and allow myself to trust
what is already right here:
the nearness of your peace.
Act
Allow yourself some uninterrupted time out in nature today, to see the peace and beauty while awaiting the guidance that will come.
1 thought on “Peace amid Uncertainty”
Today’s prayer is exactly what I needed for today. God’s perfect timing!