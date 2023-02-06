Peace amid Uncertainty

Reflect

Even the great contemplatives struggled with knowing God’s will.

Reflect on Thomas Merton’s prayer, “I know that . . . you will lead me by the right road, though I may know nothing about it.”

Pray

Dear God,

I am uncertain of what to do.

Help me find the way today.

I don’t know how to make

the right choices.

I need to remember

you are alongside me.

And because you radiate gentleness,

I don’t need to force

any decision, or outcomes.

I will try and let go,

knowing the answers will come,

and allow myself to trust

what is already right here:

the nearness of your peace.

Act

Allow yourself some uninterrupted time out in nature today, to see the peace and beauty while awaiting the guidance that will come.