Pause + Pray

Mercy, Not Sacrifice

Reflect

In Matthew’s Gospel, when the Pharisees challenge Jesus for letting his followers pluck grains of wheat on the Sabbath, they are reminding him that the Sabbath is holy and that the law requires it be set aside as a time when no work is done, even the simplest of labors. That was one of the primary laws Moses handed on to them. In their eyes, following the law is the ultimate sacrifice God requires. And yet Jesus reminds them that God does not desire our grain offerings, our incense, not even our weekly tithes; the sacrifice God desires isn’t legalistic or ritualistic. It’s mercy.

Pray

Lord,
I offer you today my heart, my hands, my lips, and my eyes.
I lay them all down before you and ask only that you fill me
with your love and lead me by your light,
and let me become an instrument of your mercy this day.
Amen.

Act

Think of someone who is in need of mercy, perhaps someone who has hurt your feelings or caused you pain. Maybe it is even someone you have hurt. Seek them out in person, by phone, or in writing and offer them a word of comfort. Let your sacrifice of time and energy become a source of God’s mercy.

Our Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis and St. Clare.
