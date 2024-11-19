Search
Close this search box.

Pause + Pray

The Ingredients of Forgiveness

teenager reflecting on the Word of God while holding her Bible

Reflect

One of the most powerful examples Jesus taught his followers was how to forgive—for Jesus forgave his very executioners from the wood of the cross. When it comes to the work of forgiveness, Jesus never asks anything of you and I that he first did not model to us. Two important ingredients for forgiveness are grace and desire.

Pray

Merciful God,
I cannot forgive anyone just with my efforts or striving.
I need your help.
Fill me with your grace and give me the desire to forgive,
especially the most painful situations.
Amen.

Act

Spend some time with one of the Gospel accounts of Jesus forgiving his executioners. How does this particular story both challenge and speak to you?

New call-to-action
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Sign Up for Our Daily Newsletter

Includes Saint of the Day, Minute Meditations, and Pause + Pray.

Our Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Friars of Our Lady of Guadalupe Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis and St. Clare.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest Youtube
Donate
Contact Us
  • Phone: (513) 241-5615
  • Address:
    28 W. Liberty St.
    Cincinnati, OH 45202

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal
Our Mission

Recent Articles