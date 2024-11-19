The Ingredients of Forgiveness

Reflect

One of the most powerful examples Jesus taught his followers was how to forgive—for Jesus forgave his very executioners from the wood of the cross. When it comes to the work of forgiveness, Jesus never asks anything of you and I that he first did not model to us. Two important ingredients for forgiveness are grace and desire.

Pray

Merciful God,

I cannot forgive anyone just with my efforts or striving.

I need your help.

Fill me with your grace and give me the desire to forgive,

especially the most painful situations.

Amen.

Act

Spend some time with one of the Gospel accounts of Jesus forgiving his executioners. How does this particular story both challenge and speak to you?