Meditation on Music

Reflect
Sometimes we don’t even notice its presence–think of all the places where music fills your life: in your house, the car, in stores, at church.
Pray
Today I give thanks for all the songs
that’ve gotten me through.
The melodies and harmonies
sustaining me in hard times,
the lyrics of hope when all was bleak.
The chords, Christmas Carols,
Kyrie Eleisons.
The Top-40 hits and the symphonies.
God, I give thanks today for
every musical instrument–
and especially the human voice
when it sings of you.
Act
Is there a current song that inspires you, that you might want to share with someone who could be uplifted by its beauty or its message?