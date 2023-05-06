Meditation on Music

Reflect

Sometimes we don’t even notice its presence–think of all the places where music fills your life: in your house, the car, in stores, at church.

Pray

Today I give thanks for all the songs

that’ve gotten me through.

The melodies and harmonies

sustaining me in hard times,

the lyrics of hope when all was bleak.

The chords, Christmas Carols,

Kyrie Eleisons.

The Top-40 hits and the symphonies.

God, I give thanks today for

every musical instrument–

and especially the human voice

when it sings of you.

Act

Is there a current song that inspires you, that you might want to share with someone who could be uplifted by its beauty or its message?