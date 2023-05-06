Pause + Pray

Meditation on Music

silhouette of man singing

Reflect

Sometimes we don’t even notice its presence–think of all the places where music fills your life: in your house, the car, in stores, at church.  

Pray

Today I give thanks for all the songs
that’ve gotten me through.
The melodies and harmonies
sustaining me in hard times,
the lyrics of hope when all was bleak. 
The chords, Christmas Carols,
Kyrie Eleisons.
The Top-40 hits and the symphonies.
God, I give thanks today for 
every musical instrument–
and especially the human voice 
when it sings of you.

Act 

Is there a current song that inspires you, that you might want to share with someone who could be uplifted by its beauty or its message?

Nourishing Love 2
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe to Pause+Pray!

Mission

We are Franciscan Media, a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan friars of St. John the Baptist Province. We strive to inspire a loving world that embraces the Franciscan spirit of harmony, joy, and simplicity. May our resources renew your spirit as we share God’s love in the spirit of St. Francis.
Twitter Facebook-f Instagram Pinterest
Donate

Recent Articles

Contact Us

513-241-5615
[email protected]

Customer Service:
cservice @franciscanmedia.org

Technical Questions:
support @franciscanmedia.org

Writer’s Guidelines
Privacy Policy
Post a Prayer Request
Donor Portal

Skip to content